Steam Bans Games With Crypto and NFT Trading

Steam has updated its game distribution agreement to include a ban on any games that are built on or feature blockchain technology and where players can exchange cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

The last item on Steam's list of things that should not be published on the platform says "applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs."

The developers of Age of Rust, a first-person adventure and puzzle game where players can collect in-game NFTs, wrote a thread on Twitter addressing the change.

The team said that they were upfront with Steam that their game included NFTs and that they were still removed from the store.

"We chose to be upfront about blockchain gaming & NFTs. As a result, we finally lost the battle with Steam. While I'm disappointed for Age of Rust being removed, the point is more to the fact that Blockchain games as whole are going to be removed. This is setback for all."

They continued the thread and said that "Steam's point of view is that items [NFTs] have value and they don't allow items that can have real-world value on their platform. While I respect their choice, I fundamentally believe that NFTs and blockchain games are the future."

While the move may hurt some developers who have created such games, Steam's decision likely stems from the need to protect its users from potential scams. The manpower necessary to vet all new projects and their respective cryptocurrency and NFT related features would be significant.