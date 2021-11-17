Startup Taps Growing Stablecoin Demand

Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Stablecoin investment specialist StableHouse is launching its inaugural digital-assets investment platform — which will offer yields on fiat-based stablecoin deposits of up to 12%.

    What the company has branded an “early access launch” is taking place Monday, with a wider rollout planned for later in the fourth quarter. The 12% annual interest rates are good for up to $100,000 of deposits, with the payout dipping after that point.

    The platform allows users to invest and trade in a variety of stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies.

    The platform is regulated in Bermuda, where StableHouse is based. StableHouse was founded by executives from crypto investment firm XBTO, which is StableHouse’s largest investor. Case in point: Philippe Bekhaz serves as CEO of both StableHouse and XBTO.

    The firm caters to both retail and institutional investors. On the institutional side, StableHouse offers hedge funds and other asset managers stablecoin finance solutions.

    The company is offering educational resources on the platform, as well — which are mainly catered to retail investors.

    “The interesting bit about learning and education is that if you search for crypto, you’re going to have a wealth of information,” StableHouse president Michael Chauliac told Crypto Investor. “The issue, the difficulty is in making it accessible and curating it to what is most contextually relevant depending on where you are at in your journey.”

    The new product builds on the company’s rollout of a clearinghouse platform for stablecoin trades in 2019.


    In October, StableHouse raised a $12 million round, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Dragonfly Capital and Liberty City Ventures. 

