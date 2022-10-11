South Korea's Aespa Collaborates with NFT Artist on Digital Collectibles

Skip to main content
South Korea's Aespa Collaborates with NFT Artist Blake Kathryn on Digital Collectibles

South Korea's Aespa Collaborates with NFT Artist Blake Kathryn on Digital Collectibles

Some fans will win a free trip to Seoul to meet the group.

Some fans will win a free trip to Seoul to meet the group.

On Friday, Sotheby’s New York plans to unveil a new NFT collection featuring the Korean pop group Aespa, best known for hits like "Black Mamba" and "Savage." The all-female group is minting a non-fungible token collection with Los Angeles-based 3D artist Blake Kathryn, marking the world's first collaboration between a K-pop group and an NFT artist.

The collection will feature the single-edition “Dreamspace” NFT, which is noteworthy for offering access to an exclusive video from Aespa and Kathryn, a digital-only meet-and-greet with the NFT artist Kathryn, and a flight to South Korea to a free Aespa concert and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the South Korean quartet launched by SM Entertainment.

The new collection, entitled æ girls, will feature a three-part drop on Sotheby’s starting this Thursday at 5pm ET. Each NFT will pay homage to the individual artists, celebrating their unique personalities and traits. 

Aespa NFTs. Courtesy of Blake Kathryn.

Aespa NFTs. Courtesy of Blake Kathryn.

 

20211115_이터널_리턴_X_aespa_(1)
