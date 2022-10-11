South Korea's Aespa Collaborates with NFT Artist on Digital Collectibles

On Friday, Sotheby’s New York plans to unveil a new NFT collection featuring the Korean pop group Aespa, best known for hits like "Black Mamba" and "Savage." The all-female group is minting a non-fungible token collection with Los Angeles-based 3D artist Blake Kathryn, marking the world's first collaboration between a K-pop group and an NFT artist.

The collection will feature the single-edition “Dreamspace” NFT, which is noteworthy for offering access to an exclusive video from Aespa and Kathryn, a digital-only meet-and-greet with the NFT artist Kathryn, and a flight to South Korea to a free Aespa concert and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the South Korean quartet launched by SM Entertainment.

The new collection, entitled æ girls, will feature a three-part drop on Sotheby’s starting this Thursday at 5pm ET. Each NFT will pay homage to the individual artists, celebrating their unique personalities and traits.