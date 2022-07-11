Skip to main content
South Korean Telecom to Create Web3 Wallet

The move sees it working with blockchain developers AhnLab Blockchain Company and Atomrigs Labs.

On Monday, SK Telecom, one of the largest mobile providers in South Korea, announced that it was inking a deal with blockchain developers AhnLab Blockchain Company and Atomrigs Labs to create a Web3 wallet integrating crypto and NFTs. 

Atomix Lab CEO Woo-Hyun Jung said that the “biggest obstacle to the expansion of the blockchain ecosystem is the personal wallet,” which the company hopes to address by unveiling its forthcoming Web3 wallet.

It's hardly surprising that SK Telecom is pushing into the Web3 wallet space. The telecom giant has already scooped up approximately half of the country's mobile users, and the conglomerate SK Group maintains Ifland — a metaverse populated by more than 1 million users a month. Meanwhile, SK Square is developing its own cryptocurrency compatible with its Web3 offerings.

The wallet will offer users the ability to store and transfer virtual assets like crypto and NFTs, along with “Soulbound Tokens” or SBTs — another form of non-fungible token which can be used to verify certificates and a person's identity.

"Users can safely manage their digital assets through the Web3 Wallet and use it as a point of contact for various Web3-oriented distributed app (dApp) services," the company said in a statement.

Earlier last month, the government of South Korea stopped employees and former employees of Terraform Lab, the creators behind the now collapsed Terra and Luna stablecoins, from leaving the country. The company is currently facing scrutiny from South Korean regulators, given its headquarters in the Asian country.

