Social Token Company Roll Raises $10m Series A

Social token company Roll raised $10 million in Series A funding led by IOSG Ventures, the company announced, as development continues on a sector experts say is awaiting a catalyst.

Roll secured the funding with participation from Animoca Brands, Alchemy, Huobi Ventures, Weekend Fund, Mischief Fund, Audacity and more, joining existing backers like Gary “Vee” Vaynerchuk and Ryan Selkis.

“Through Roll, DAOs and communities can tokenize, trade and gate-keep content for those that are part of the community. Anyone holding a community’s social token is welcome to join and contribute,” said Jocy Lin, founding partner of IOSG Ventures.

Roll is one of a handful of major players in the social token market, which allows creators to build economies around their brands by issuing their own token. Actor Terry Crews is among the first on Roll’s site, and the company says its tokens currently have a value of more than $250 million.

Whaleshark, an NFT collector, built his $WHALE token on Roll. He talked to Crypto Investor this spring about why he built a $40 million asset-backed token using the service.

The fundraise comes after one of Roll’s chief competitors, Rally, announced it had raised $50 million through the sale of its own token, $RLY.

Bitclout, a social media and social token service hybrid, meanwhile, has pivoted toward NFTs in recent months as the value of its native token $CLOUT, fell by more than 50 percent.

NFT executives and experts have told Crypto Investor the social token sector needs a catalyst — such as a major celebrity — to jumpstart interest.

Roll’s CEO, however, said the rise of NFTs is already propelling the space forward.

“Shepherded by the explosive growth and popularity of NFTs is a cultural bull market that’s become a renaissance for artists, musicians, and creators from all over the world,” Bradley Miles, co-founder and CEO of Roll, said in a statement. “Social tokens help bridge this cultural renaissance with decentralized finance, and have resulted in a 650% increase in trading volume on Roll’s social tokens alone.”