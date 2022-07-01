Skip to main content
Singapore Reprimands Three Arrows Capital for Providing Misleading Information

Singapore Reprimands Three Arrows Capital for Providing Misleading Information

The city-state said it was provided "false information."

The city-state said it was provided "false information."

On Thursday, beleaguered crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital got a sharp warning from Singaporean regulators, who accused the crypto firm of supplying "false information" to the city-state about the way it handled certain parts of its business.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore says the firm, which is technically based in Singapore, provided "misleading" information about its move to the British Virgin Islands last year.

This week, the company was forced by court order to liquidate in the British Virgin Islands, after facing a financial crisis in the wake of the collapse of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its failure to meet margin calls.

The Singaporean regulator also rebuked the crypto firm for failing to apprise MAS of changes to its directors or shareholders in a timely manner.

"In light of recent developments which call into question the solvency of the fund ... MAS is assessing if there were further breaches," MAS said.

Earlier this month, the crypto firm was lambasted as an “old-fashioned Madoff-style Ponzi scheme" by research firm FSInsight and the crypto broker Voyager Digital sent a default notice to Three Arrows Capital on a loan of more than $665 million.

“[They] recklessly borrow from just about every institutional lender in the business,” said Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at FSInsight.

The liquidation process is being handled by The restructuring firm Teneo is currently identifying the value of 3AC's assets. It plans to launch a website soon to assist creditors wishing to recoup their losses.

AdobeStock_209217565
News

Singapore Reprimands Three Arrows Capital for Providing Misleading Information

By Sabrina Toppa2 minutes ago
AdobeStock_302498322_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

TIME Magazine Buys 'TIME Square' Real Estate in the Metaverse

By Sabrina Toppa34 minutes ago
AdobeStock_409414998_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Napster Reinvents Itself As a Web3 Company — Complete with a $NAPSTER Token

By Sabrina Toppa37 minutes ago
bitcoin-dollar-crypto-lending
News

Bill Gates Lambastes Crypto and NFTs, Says They’re Based on ‘Greater Fool Theory’

By Sabrina Toppa51 minutes ago
Binance-Logo
News

Binance to Provide Technical Expertise for Cambodia's Forthcoming Crypto Regulations

By Sabrina Toppa55 minutes ago
gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
Bitcoin

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Might Rebound to $28,000 By End of Year

By Sabrina Toppa9 hours ago
AdobeStock_512169322
News

India's Central Bank: Crypto Is Not Currency

By Sabrina Toppa10 hours ago
AdobeStock_483856166_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Warns Users of Phishing Attacks After Email Data Breach

By Sabrina Toppa12 hours ago
AdobeStock_512563663_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Ordered to Liquidate in the British Virgin Islands

By Sabrina ToppaJun 29, 2022