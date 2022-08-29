Singapore: ‘Crypto Is Hazardous for Retail Investors’

The city-state of Singapore has proven to be an increasingly challenging environment for crypto investors and companies, with regulators like the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) increasingly looking to levy stringent checks on the industry to strengthen investor protection.

“Cryptocurrencies have taken a life of their own outside of the distributed ledger – and this is the source of the crypto world’s problems,” declared MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon on Monday during the Green Shoots Seminar targeting the fintech industry.

Customers “seem to be irrationally oblivious about the risks of cryptocurrency trading,” he added.

Menon outlined how the objective of MAS was to protect retail investors from risk and establish a responsible cryptocurrency environment in Singapore. He pointed out that digital assets were marked by high price volatility — making them unusable as a stable investment option or payment method.

“Cryptocurrencies are actively traded and heavily speculated upon, with prices that have nothing to do with any underlying economic value related to their use on the distributed ledger,” he explained.

Menon said that cryptocurrencies were absent of three core attributes linked to money: a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account.

“Outside a blockchain network, cryptocurrencies serve no useful function except as a vehicle for speculation,” he said.

Although the regulator has been warning the public about crypto since 2017, several high-profile crypto companies with a presence in Singapore collapsed during the recent crypto storm, compelling the government to scrutinize the industry more closely.

Despite the negative stance, Menon said the country was nevertheless committed to transforming into “a responsible global digital asset hub," and was pursuing a roadmap to promoting a digital asset ecosystem focusing on tokenizing cash and bonds, as well as art and property.

“The most promising use cases of digital assets in financial services are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities,” Menon said.

On the issue of crypto, the government's stance was clear, however: “MAS regards cryptocurrencies as unsuitable for use as money and as highly hazardous for retail investors,” he said.