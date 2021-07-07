Elliptic, Crypto Compliance Firm, Latest Partnership for Silvergate Bank

Elliptic, a London-based firm, has been working with Coinbase since 2015

Silvergate Bank, which has made a big push into crypto, has partnered with Elliptic, a London-based analytics and compliance service provider.

The bank will use the company's Elliptic Lens service for so-called “Know Your Customer” screenings during onboarding and Elliptic Discovery to perform anti-money laundering checks when connecting to outside crypto exchanges.

Silvergate has been working with Coinbase since 2015 and also counts institutional trading firms Genesis, BitGo and Stellar among its customers.

Kate Fraher, Silvergate's COO, said the enhanced transparency and analytics will help the bank grow its crypto client base of more than 1,100 firms.

“Most banks take a one-size-fits-all stance when it comes to crypto businesses deeming them too risky to bank," Fraher said. "This is a narrow view as the digital currency industry continues to grow."

That growth has meant severing some ties. The bank unexpectedly ended its relationship with Binance last month, after launching a partnership with the exchange in December.

The news broke after Binance sent emails to its customers informing them the bank would no longer accept U.S. dollar deposits or withdrawals over SWIFT as of June 11.

“USD deposits made to our Silvergate Bank account after 11 June 2021 (UTC 23:59) will be returned to your account within 21 working days," the email said.

The email went on to say that returned transactions may be lower because of external bank fees.

Silvergate has not commented on the end of its relationship with Binance. But the bank did confirm on Twitter that its relationship with Binance.US was still intact.