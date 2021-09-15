Crypto Prime Brokerage SFOX Rolls Out New Hedge Fund Product

Crypto prime brokerage SFOX has rolled out a new product designed specifically for hedge funds that trade cryptocurrencies.

The idea is to enable hedge fund clients of SFOX to start trading in just one day, cutting down on cumbersome set up times that are often required when setting up trading infrastructure between different crypto exchanges and trade OTCoperators, said SFOX co-founder and CEO Akbar Thobhani.

Thobhani referenced one hedge fund that took nine months to start trading crypto. Much of the holdup: trying to set up trading infrastructure with other exchanges.

“We said that doesn’t make sense,” he said. You need to be able to start trading in one day.”

Other types of asset managers will be able to use the trading, middle- and back-office platform, but its primary purpose is for hedge funds with strict regulatory reporting requirements that have the need to carefully track trades and get the best execution possible on them.

Thobhani told Crypto Investor that one $50 million trade of Bitcoin would be able to execute in milliseconds without moving the market — which SFOX posits is a large improvement on the liquidity mechanisms offered by exchanges.

It all relies on an internal tracking tool that uses proprietary technology to analyze the depth of the liquidity and the quality of a given exchange’s offerings in real-time.

“The challenge is how do you optimize that routing,” he said. “How do you make the determination that at a given time and a given day certain exchanges will have liquidity and others won’t.”

The new service allows for more than a dozen order types to be executed by hedge fund clients, controlling for risk management and also controlling for how much information about a given trade is released to the market. There are about 18 different order types in total.

Hedge funds as a whole are a big growth area for SFOX, Thobhani said, pointing to both a growing number of crypto-native hedge fund operators and legacy financiers entering the space. Indeed, hedge fund order flow saw an increase of 18x via SFOX over the past year — making them the firm’s fastest-growing segment over that period.

Like other prime brokers, SFOX offers margin and trade financing services.

SFOX is also for the first time offering a so-called trade cost analysis (TCA) function that tracks buy and sell prices to stay abreast of the efficiency of the firm’s trade execution orders.

There’s also an integrated tax solution designed to track trades, including tracking conversions between cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Hedge funds joining the platform have the ability to bring their own custodian along.