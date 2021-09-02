Scaramucci Talks COVID Safety at SALT, Why He's Still Bullish on Bitcoin

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited.

This week, editor-in-chief Michael Bodley spoke to Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund-of-funds SkyBridge Capital and founder of alt-investing conference SALT. The exchange has been lightly edited for clarity.

Let’s talk about SALT to start. I’m curious about a couple of decisions. You decided to do a vaccine mandate. Can you walk me through your thinking there and how the planning this year is different from past conferences?

Scaramucci: Let's start out with a choice of venue, I think we made a decision because we're New Yorkers. And given the devastation of the pandemic and the impact on the restaurant and hospitality industry in New York, we made a decision to move the conference in New York, so that we could be part of the rebuild. I mean I know it's a small way, I'm trying not to overstate it or anything like that…

Switching over to the public health and safety situation, I obviously thought we were going to be out of the pandemic, which is why we picked September. We have the Delta variant. As you know, there's a potential reality of a lambda variant … You know I'm a pro-vaccination person, believe in the science of that technology. And obviously we're in a free country ... So, I made the decision to have a vaccine mandate. And so, you know, if people don't want to be vaccinated then that's fine. Just don’t come to the conference.

We’re going to be at 50% capacity. We're going to do a good bulk of the events upstairs in the outdoor facility (at the Javits Center): All the networking, the concert, all those sort of what I would call closer contact situations. We're requiring a mask indoors … I think one of the big issues for us is that, whether we like it or not, COVID and its variants are going to be with us for years to come. And I think we just have to see if we can work around COVID, with these sorts of measures in place.

Depending on people’s comfort levels, at some other conferences, they’ve been giving a virtual attendance option. How are you approaching that this year?

Scaramucci: We have a virtual option. So, there's 1,700 people signed up to attend in-person right now. That'll be capped off at 2,100. And we have 287 people that have elected for the virtual option. And again we've got two weeks to go and so those numbers usually surge towards the end.

I’m curious about SkyBridge, too. SkyBridge has been a lot of things over the years, going back to March of 2020 when you had a hiccup with heavy exposure to structured products. Now it seems like everything I hear about SkyBridge is all about crypto. Would it be fair to call SkyBridge a crypto investment fund at this point?

Scaramucci: Well, we definitely have digital asset exposure. We probably have $700 million in digital assets now. But you know we did take a hiccup in March (2020.) We were down 24% in March. We're up from our bottom. We're up about 70%. The last 12 months we're up 40%. And this year through today's performance we're up about 13.5%. And so, you know, look, we've usually run the firm reasonably concentrated. We had too much exposure to structured credit.

And frankly, we got the pandemic wrong. We thought the pandemic was going to be mild. We didn't think it was going to be something that was going to disrupt four billion lives. But if you stayed with us, you did very well...And so, I will tell you that we’ve stuck to our knitting. We only have 5% exposure at cost in Bitcoin in our core fund — that commingled fund of funds if you will — that's grown to 13.5%, but that's due to very, very good performance, so we're a victim of our success there … We have no need at this moment to trim the position.

But I will say this: In April of 2021 we did trim from the position. We subsequently added back some of the stuff that we trimmed … We like it. Our price target for Bitcoin is $100,000. I mean, again, we can’t be exact on this, but we do think it’s going to get to over $100,000 this year.