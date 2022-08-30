Samsung Hopes to Open a Crypto Exchange in Korea Next Year

Earlier this month, the South Korean multinational Samsung announced that its brokerage arm was looking to create a crypto exchange next year.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



This is not the first attempt. Last year, Samsung Securities tried to establish a crypto exchange but was beset by multiple challenges, including a lack of local employees.

But now, Samsung Securities said that it’s working on a licensing agreement with the government and also undertaking a study to make a plunge into the blockchain and crypto industry.

Samsung has waded into blockchain in full force over the last few years. In January, it opened up shop in the metaverse game Decentraland. Its smart TVs got NFT integration through a partnership with Nifty Gateway this May, and the Galaxy S22 Smartphone showed off a commemorative NFT to mark its release this year.

In early June, Samsung also launched Asia’s first global blockchain exchange-traded fund.

Meanwhile, Samsung Next, the brand’s venture capital section, has poured investment money into high-profile NFT and crypto properties like Axie Infinity, SuperRare, FTX, and the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

It's clear that Samsung and other companies in South Korea are increasingly embracing blockchain and the metaverse. Young, urban South Koreans are extolling an “untact” culture, displaying a penchant for contactless transactions. In a clear awareness of this, the South Korean government plans to bring the metaverse to outdoor festivals next year.

Seoul's newly-elected mayor has a decade-long plan to tie together the metaverse and the urban experience. The capital of South Korea is among the Economist’s top five most “digitally-savvy cities,” and the city’s Vision 2030 plan has nearly $3 million earmarked for projects like “Metaverse Seoul." Citizens will be able to reserve government facilities in the metaverse, take tours of Seoul on buses and immerse themselves in cultural heritage sites built on the metaverse. The virtual reality would even allow residents to buy souvenirs in the metaverse.

The Metaverse Seoul project will likely run the city a bill of almost $34 million in a five-year timespan.

McKinsey data shows the metaverse has garnered $177 billion in investments around the world since last year. According to Citi, the metaverse will some day be valued at $8 trillion to $13 trillion.