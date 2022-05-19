Robinhood Plans to Release a Web3 Crypto Wallet Where Users Can Hold their Own Crypto and NFTs

This week, Robinhood announced that it was working on a non-custodial crypto wallet that allows customers to maintain access over their private keys. The wallet will also allow the trading of DeFi and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Robinhood will not charge network fees and will also allow customers to use DeFi and NFT services inside the wallet, which will be unveiled later this year. Beta versions of the wallet will be available starting in the summer, and there is already a waitlist of more than 500,000 users.

Robinhood's non-custodial crypto market may be highly attractive in an ecosystem dominated by few rivals. MetaMask is sometimes criticized for slow speeds and a poor design that is not user-friendly, and Coinbase, while growing in popularity, shocked investors when it declared this month that customers' virtual assets might become the company's property in the event of bankruptcy. Last week, FTX crypto exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also announced a nearly 8% stake in Robinhood.

The company told Decrypt that it was planning to provide safeguards for users with less familiarity with private keys, the loss of which would prevent a user from accessing their money.

Despite Ethereum's high gas fees, Robinhood's Crypto Chief Technology Officer Johann Kerbrat told Decrypt that the fintech company will work with “liquidity partners to get the best price,” but was short on details what that might entail.

However, critics point out that Robinhood may be arriving too late to the non-custodial wallet space, and recently laid off 9% of its workforce on top of seeing the departure of key crypto staff like Christine Brown, the former crypto CEO of the company.