Robinhood Lawyer Heading Crypto Unit Joins Axie Infinity Team

James Nguyen, the main lawyer heading up Robinhood's crypto unit, has joined Sky Mavis, the company behind the popular play-to-earn cryptocurrency game Axie Infinity.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



Robinhood has cut over 1,000 jobs during the crypto winter, joining other tech companies in announcing multiple rounds of layoffs as market volatility continues.

Sky Mavis announced on Twitter that Nguyen will focus on legal strategies related to Web3 and blockchain.

Nguyen is a former lawyer at Wells Fargo and Morrison & Foerster LLP.

He will take over as Sky Mavis’s general counsel.