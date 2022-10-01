Skip to main content
Robinhood Lawyer Heading Crypto Unit Joins Axie Infinity Team

He will take over as Sky Mavis’s general counsel.

James Nguyen, the main lawyer heading up Robinhood's crypto unit, has joined Sky Mavis, the company behind the popular play-to-earn cryptocurrency game Axie Infinity.

Robinhood has cut over 1,000 jobs during the crypto winter, joining other tech companies in announcing multiple rounds of layoffs as market volatility continues.

Sky Mavis announced on Twitter that Nguyen will focus on legal strategies related to Web3 and blockchain.

Nguyen is a former lawyer at Wells Fargo and Morrison & Foerster LLP. 

