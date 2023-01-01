Report: Baby Boomers Are Better than Younger Generations At Buying Crypto

Baby boomers are better at buying and trading crypto than millennials or Gen Z generations, according to a new report from Bybit and market research company Toluna.

Specifically, baby boomers are 50% more likely than younger generations to study and conduct due diligence checks around cryptocurrencies before their purchase. Almost 35% of boomers take at least “a few days” reading up on their cryptocurrencies before actually putting down money.

Baby boomers are defined as individuals born between 1946 and 1964. The majority of baby boomers are somewhere between 55 and 75 years old.

Compare that to the general population at large: more than half of crypto investors don’t even research crypto for two hours before making their purchase.

Although older Americans are more likely to be lured into crypto scams, boomers are also more practical and discerning when assessing the viability of a cryptocurrency, according to the report. They tend to zero in on variables like the competitor landscape, revenue and tokenomics, Bybit says.

In contrast to this, younger generations are more likely to be dazzled by a prominent figure being linked to the cryptocurrency project or a cryptocurrency website's design.