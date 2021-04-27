RECUR hopes NFT boom will be crypto bridge for legacy brands

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited.

This week we spoke to Zach Bruch and Trevor George, co-CEOs of RECUR, which is building a service for creating and monitoring chain-agnostic NFTs for brands, about why traditional corporations are moving into NFTs.

How are brands approaching crypto?

GEORGE: I think anyone with moderate interest, or commercial interest, if you will — there was a little bit of an adrenaline shock, when NFTs spiked in February. The immediate gut reaction was “Oh my God, am I missing something? Do I need to do something right now? What do I need to do? Blah, blah, blah …

I think that that initial adrenaline shot has calmed down a lot. There have been some brands that have jumped into the space early and have benefited. There are some brands that have jumped into the space, and they're hurt from it now.

And the ones that have waited, because $1 million or $2 million doesn’t mean anything to them, now they're approaching it much more intelligently. They're coming to terms with their strategy. They're aligning at the organizational level. And so it's just kind of turning the corner as we speak. And we believe most of them are thinking long-term … And we're seeing that they want to work with guys that they have had relationships with for the past 30 years, and guys that they've trusted in guys that have brought them innovation before.

Do you think there’s a clear market to act as a bridge into crypto for brands looking to approach for the first time?

GEORGE: Actually, it's funny. I read once that the whole Dapper Labs/NBA discussion only started because Dapper’s social media person came from doing social media at the NBA, which is a very lightweight example of a bridge, I don't think that's a true bridge. I think that's just a relationship. But, you know, licensed IP is a very specific industry and world. A brand may have built their brand for decades, sometimes over 100 years. And when they license it out to a third party, they have to know and understand that that third party knows how to navigate their brand, their style guides the approval process. you know,

I will never forget, when I was sitting with Warner Brothers, and they said, ‘Superman doesn't support charities, you can't put an author's and logo on the shield.’ There's so many specific nuances with what you can and cannot do. I mean, sure, they can tell anyone those nuances, but how do you even know how to navigate that? What are the processes set up to make sure that you're doing right by the brand every time and you're upholding their identity? There's so many nuances. But I do believe that pure crypto and licensing together is going to create the best potion here.

Is there trepidation about entering space after the boom? Buyers remorse?

BRUCH: I've been around the crypto space for many, many years and I've seen everyone think and say ‘Oh, this is a bubble’, then it pops and then it goes again, and so on and so forth. So these ebbs and flows are very much part of crypto in general. And in the NFT space, most people would say there's nothing different there. So I would agree that from the speculative side, we are going to see somewhat less interest short-term. And the way NFTs are trading from a speculative standpoint, you might see it follow similar macro trends.

But what we're really identifying here is for the first time ever is that normal people and traditional corporates are positioning themselves to enter the digital world and are entering that space via NFTs ... They’re coming. That means their entire audience base, their entire fandom of some of the largest brands in the world are going to be entering this new digital world. The real question is are people going to speculate on NFTs the same way? Maybe, maybe not.

We think that NFTs are really the new extension for large global brands to interact with their fans at the everyday level, and we're trying to reach that. So we're looking past a lot of this speculation. In fact, we don't think it's going to affect our business. The way that we're approaching it is that we think NFTs will be used as a larger extension for folks to interact with a brand and explore and have fun in a digital universe.

Zach Bruch is the co-CEO of RECUR. He previously held positions at JST Capital and Kraken. Trevor George is the co-CEO of RECUR. He has worked as a brand consultant for well over a decade, primarily as founder of his own firm, Trevco.