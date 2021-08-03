Quiznos To Accept Bitcoin at Select Locations

Quiznos in the Denver area will be the first locations to accept Bitcoin, with others potentially coming later.

A press release has revealed that the sub chain, Quiznos, will begin accepting Bitcoin at select locations via a new partnership with the Bakkt crypto exchange.

The pilot will be available at certain Denver Quiznos locations to begin with and could expand in the future. Those who download the Bakkt app and buy Bitcoin to spend on a Quiznos meal will receive $15 of Bitcoin as a reward.

The Chief Revenue Officer at Bakkt, Sheela Zemlin, said that the new partnership was an exciting one and that they are happy to connect Quiznos customers to the digital economy.

“This is an exciting tentpole moment for us as we connect the next generation of customer experiences to the digital economy," said Zemlin.

“Through this partnership, we are introducing unique experiences to Quiznos customers by enabling them to take advantage of new ways to interact with digital assets and bringing bitcoin utility to the mainstream consumer market. We will closely watch how this pilot performs, with the potential to expand the partnership to additional Quiznos locations across the country.”

The President of REGO Restaurant Group who owns Quiznos, Mark Lohmann, said that the partnership allows them to directly accept Bitcoin at the point of sale.

“Partnering with an innovative platform such as Bakkt is appealing to us for a number of reasons, primarily because it allows us to accept bitcoin directly at the point of sale as part of a quick and seamless transaction."



Lohmann added that the company is excited to offer its customers an alternative payment option.

"As we continue our digital transformation journey and respond to mobile and millennial consumer demand for alternative and cryptocurrency payment options, we are excited to offer yet another accessible way for customers to buy a meal, in this case, through the Bakkt digital asset wallet.”