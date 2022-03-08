Skip to main content
President Biden to Sign Crypto Executive Order This Week

President Biden to Sign Crypto Executive Order This Week

The government will examine the viability of central bank digital currencies.

The government will examine the viability of central bank digital currencies.

President Joe Biden is gearing up to sign a much-anticipated executive order on cryptocurrencies later this week, Reuters reports, paving the way for a wave of detailed studies on the future of digital currencies.

Biden is expected to direct multiple agencies to study the viability and risks of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC), which might require congressional approval. China has already begun piloting its own CBDC, the digital yuan, which logged $14 billion in digital transactions at the end of last year.

 "We could see a significant shift in policy in 180 days. This is a likely step toward creation of a central bank digital currency," an anonymous source told Reuters.

In 2021, Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, sounded the alarm about an "explosion of risk" from virtual currencies, which could potentially be exploited by bad actors. Despite saying she is undecided on CBDCs, Yellen has previously supported research into CBDCs and highlighted the financial inclusion offered by a digital dollar.

“Too many Americans don’t have access to easy payments systems and banking accounts, and I think this is something that a digital dollar, a central bank digital currency, could help with,” she said last year. “It could result in faster, safer and cheaper payments, which I think are important goals.”

Earlier this year, the Fed also outlined the benefits and risks of CBDCs in a discussion paper, pointing out that they could speed up payments, but raise the price of credit. “A widely available CBDC would serve as a close — or, in the case of an interest-bearing CBDC, near-perfect — substitute for commercial bank money,” the Fed said.

Others are more circumspect about the level of financial surveillance enabled by a CBDC, especially in the hands of more authoritarian countries. This past January, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican who has called cryptocurrency "freedom money," said that China’s pilot project with the electronic yuan allowed “the Communist Party of China to surveil the uses of its central bank digital currency.” 

Joe_Biden_at_McKinley_Elementary_School_(49331527821)
News

President Biden to Sign Crypto Executive Order This Week

By Sabrina Toppa12 minutes ago
AdobeStock_378247295_Editorial_Use_Only
Bitcoin

Shake Shack Launches Bitcoin Rewards With Jack Dorsey's Block

By Sabrina Toppa38 minutes ago
AdobeStock_459635813_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

MetaMask and OpenSea Boot Iranian Users Due to Sanctions

By Sabrina Toppa9 hours ago
AdobeStock_102895779
News

Virginia Banks Will Soon Offer Cryptocurrency Custody Services

By Sabrina Toppa16 hours ago
AdobeStock_280003829
News

Amid War, Russia's Central Bank Still Calls for Banning Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa22 hours ago
Donald_Trump_by_Gage_Skidmore_5 (2)
News

Parler Launches CryptoTrump NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaMar 7, 2022
Dolly_Parton_and_Bob_Corker
News

Dolly Parton Unveils the 'Dollyverse,' Her Answer to the Metaverse

By Sabrina ToppaMar 2, 2022
AdobeStock_243458689
News

Over $30 Million in Crypto Donations Sent to Ukraine

By Sabrina ToppaMar 2, 2022
AdobeStock_183192215
News

Ukrainian Government Opens Up Crypto Donations

By Sabrina ToppaFeb 28, 2022