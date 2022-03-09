Skip to main content
President Biden Signs Executive Order on Crypto

President Biden Signs Executive Order on Crypto

The executive order calls for coordinated action on virtual assets across the U.S. government.

The executive order calls for coordinated action on virtual assets across the U.S. government.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration released its long-awaited executive order on cryptocurrencies, giving a broad roadmap of the government's plans to review and research digital currencies across six key areas: (1) consumer and investor protection; (2) financial stability; (3) illicit finance; (4) U.S. leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; (5) financial inclusion; and (6) responsible innovation.

The White House said that 16% of Americans, or almost 40 million citizens, now invest in or use cryptocurrencies, allowing the sector to boast a $3 trillion market capitalization last November. The Biden administration hopes to be at the forefront of global innovation on policies around digital assets while safeguarding protections for consumers and preventing illicit financing for terrorism.

“The United States must maintain technological leadership in this rapidly growing space, supporting innovation while mitigating the risks for consumers, businesses, the broader financial system, and the climate,” the White House said.

It will do this by asking different agencies and departments of the government to create policy recommendations on cryptocurrency and improve regulatory oversight to guard against systemic financial risks. It will also ask the Financial Stability Oversight Council, created in 2010 by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, to identify and reduce these risks by designing policy recommendations around cryptocurrency regulations.

The “whole of government” approach will see coordinated action around virtual currencies, particularly around the problems of systemic financial risks, terror financing, and anything deemed to be a national security risk.

“This approach will support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “It will also address risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy.”

Yellen’s department has been tasked with developing a report on the future of money and payment systems, including the ability of cryptocurrencies to advance greater financial inclusion in the American economy.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also commented that the executive order would help the government promote U.S. global competitiveness overseas and play “a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad.”

The government will also explore the viability of a digital dollar, or central bank digital currency (CBDC), and the attendant technological infrastructure in a way that still "protects Americans’ interests,” the White House said, pointing out that more than 100 countries across the globe are already trialing or looking at CBDCs.

AdobeStock_103059113 (1)
News

President Biden Signs Executive Order on Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa17 seconds ago
AdobeStock_19789947
News

Janet Yellen Accidentally Reveals Details on Biden's Upcoming Executive Order on Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa5 hours ago
Joe_Biden_at_McKinley_Elementary_School_(49331527821)
News

President Biden to Sign Crypto Executive Order This Week

By Sabrina ToppaMar 8, 2022
AdobeStock_378247295_Editorial_Use_Only
Bitcoin

Shake Shack Launches Bitcoin Rewards With Jack Dorsey's Block

By Sabrina ToppaMar 8, 2022
AdobeStock_459635813_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

MetaMask and OpenSea Boot Iranian Users Due to Sanctions

By Sabrina ToppaMar 7, 2022
AdobeStock_102895779
News

Virginia Banks Will Soon Offer Cryptocurrency Custody Services

By Sabrina ToppaMar 7, 2022
AdobeStock_280003829
News

Amid War, Russia's Central Bank Still Calls for Banning Crypto

By Sabrina ToppaMar 7, 2022
Donald_Trump_by_Gage_Skidmore_5 (2)
News

Parler Launches CryptoTrump NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaMar 7, 2022
Dolly_Parton_and_Bob_Corker
News

Dolly Parton Unveils the 'Dollyverse,' Her Answer to the Metaverse

By Sabrina ToppaMar 2, 2022