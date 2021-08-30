PayPal To Explore a Stock-Trading Platform

The move will allow it to challenge other crypto-heavy platforms like Robinhood and CashApp.

Fintech giant PayPal is weighing the option of creating a stock-trading platform in the U.S. amid a surge in interest in trading stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to CNBC.

Last year, PayPal unveiled the option to trade cryptocurrencies on its platform in the U.S. It later said that it would begin letting its users withdrawal their cryptocurrency, making it a more legitimate option for crypto investors. The company announced last week that customers in the U.K. would also be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

The payments giant has seen web activity among crypto-traders outpace that of traditional investors on its platform, setting it to compete with rivals like Robinhood and Cash App. U.S. customers who use PayPal to purchase cryptocurrencies log in twice as often as other users, PayPal’s vice president and general manager, blockchain, crypto and digital currencies Jose Fernandez da Ponte told the New Scientist.

PayPal’s potential expansion into stock trading will allow it to compete with rivals Square and Robinhood. Sixty percent of Robinhood’s accounts trade cryptocurrency, and in 2020, revenue from crypto surged to $5 million, according to the company’s recent earnings report.

The move comes as U.S. consumers continue to gravitate toward crypto trading during the pandemic, spurred by stimulus checks and meme stocks. Ten million new investors have flooded the stock market during the first half of this year, according to research firm JMP Securities.

PayPal’s shares spiked by more than 3% after the announcement.