PayPal Has Increased Its Crypto Purchase Limit from $20,000 to $100,000

PayPal says that the decision will provide customers with more choice and flexibility.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
PayPal has announced that it is increasing its purchase limit for cryptocurrencies to $100,000 per week and has removed the annual limit. The company has cited customer wants and needs as the motive behind its decision.

PayPal says that it has been "actively engaging its customers to better understand their needs to help ensure we are providing a trusted and secure platform to buy, hold, sell and checkout with cryptocurrency."

PayPal also stated that it would continue to help customers learn and understand cryptocurrency. 

"To help our customers learn more about crypto, we continue to update our in-app guides and educational materials on cryptocurrency, provide answers to commonly asked questions, offer insights into the world of crypto, and help demystify some misconceptions customers may have about crypto."

This story is developing.

