Skip to main content
Oregon Congressional Candidate Matt West to Launch 'Crypto Beaver' NFTs

Oregon Congressional Candidate Matt West to Launch 'Crypto Beaver' NFTs

The name pays homage to Oregon's state animal, the beaver.

The name pays homage to Oregon's state animal, the beaver.

In a sign of the growing popularity of NFTs, Matt West, a Democratic political candidate for Oregon's 6th Congressional District, is releasing 2,000 Crypto Beavers NFTs that will enable patrons to help fund his campaign.

The name pays homage to Oregon's state animal, the beaver, and makes use of West's background as a DeFi developer, engineer, and scientist.

West, the first crypto developer to run for Congress, is part of a new crop of politicians releasing NFT collections and using alternative finance to wrest away control from special interest groups: "Crypto is part of my background, for sure," he said.

The price of the NFTs will range from approximately $155 (0.05 ETH) to more than $4,600 (1.5 ETH). Any secondary market sales will provide royalties to Paul Zeaiter, the artist behind the Crypto Beavers. Zeaiter previously designed posters for DUNE, The Batman, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Spiderman: Far From Home.

"I really think it's going to be a great way to fight back against dark money, DC elites and centralized power in a very unique way," West told Axios about the NFT release.

A key tenet of West’s campaign focuses on building the economy of the future, and integrating new technologies in a way that drives higher wages, greater leisure time and better jobs: “Automation is speeding up. Web 3.0 is upon us. But our lawmakers are confused about the basic functionality of the internet,” West said on his site.

“Incredible opportunities to decentralize finance are actively shunned by a Congress that doesn’t understand the technology and is beholden to big banks.”

However, it doesn't mean that running political fundraising efforts through NFTs is not without challenges. "The biggest issue with NFTs and campaigns is it is considered a donation," West told Axios. "So only those who are legally allowed to donate are legally allowed to mint."

AdobeStock_212173896
News

Oregon Congressional Candidate Matt West to Launch 'Crypto Beaver' NFTs

By Sabrina Toppa47 seconds ago
AdobeStock_123621867
News

North Korea's Lazarus Group Might Have Been Behind Axie Infinity's $625 Million Crypto Heist

By Sabrina Toppa23 hours ago
AdobeStock_295496068_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Gemini Unveils Crypto Credit Card

By Sabrina ToppaApr 14, 2022
AdobeStock_309214079_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Amazon CEO Says Crypto Isn't Coming As a Payment Option Yet

By Sabrina ToppaApr 14, 2022
AdobeStock_438261463
News

Ariana Grande Courts Crypto Donations for Trans Visibility Campaign

By Sabrina ToppaApr 13, 2022
Taj_Mahal,_Agra,_India_edit3
News

Coinbase Halts Crypto Payments in India Days After Launch

By Sabrina ToppaApr 11, 2022
AdobeStock_233039700
News

Miami Mayor Shows Off Bull Statue With Laser Eyes During Bitcoin 2022

By Sabrina ToppaApr 7, 2022
Anthony_Scaramucci_by_Gage_Skidmore
News

Anthony Scaramucci on Crypto: It's 'Almost Impossible to Extinguish' It in the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaApr 7, 2022
AdobeStock_489767160
News

UN Refugee Agency Begins Accepting Ukraine Donations in Stablecoins

By Sabrina ToppaApr 6, 2022