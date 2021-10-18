NYAG Publishes Cease and Desist Letters With Celsius and Nexo in Their Titles

    • October 18, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    NYAG Publishes Cease and Desist Letters That Seem to Target Celsius and Nexo
    Publish date:

    NYAG Publishes Cease and Desist Letters That Seem to Target Celsius and Nexo

    The New York office of the Attorney General accidentally published cease and desist letters with the company's names in their titles.
    Author:

    The New York Attorney Generals Office published redacted cease and desist letters meant for two crypto lending platforms. While the names were blocked out within the text, they failed to change the names of the documents which were titled, 'Microsoft Word - Celsius Letter 10.14.21' and 'Microsoft Word - Nexo Letter,' respectively.

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    The Attorney General's office then republished the documents after changing the titles to no longer include the names of the crypto platforms. 

    One of the companies named in the title of one of the letters, Nexo, responded to the exchange on Twitter saying that the company doesn't even offer is lending and borrowing products in the state and that there was likely a mix-up.

    The letters claim that the companies are "essentially interest-bearing accounts that offer investors a rate of return on virtual currencies that are deposited with them" and that "lending platforms must register with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) if they are operating within the state or offering their products to New Yorkers."

    The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, said that these types of platforms must follow the law and that they have already told two companies to shut down. 

    “Cryptocurrency platforms must follow the law, just like everyone else, which is why we are now directing two crypto companies to shut down and forcing three more to answer questions immediately," said James.

    It is unclear if the two companies she refers to here are actually Celsius and Nexo. It is also unclear which three lending platforms were asked to answer questions. Other companies that offer similar services include BlockFi, Gemini, Crypto.com and more.

    Should one of the companies actually be Celsius, it would not be a surprising move by the Attorney General's office as Celsius is going through similar situations in New Jersey, Texas and Kentucky

    tingey-injury-law-firm-nSpj-Z12lX0-unsplash
    News

    NYAG Publishes Cease and Desist Letters With Celsius and Nexo in Their Titles

    18 seconds ago
    Interactive_Brokers-Logo.wine
    News

    Interactive Brokers Adds Crypto Trading for Financial Advisors

    2 hours ago
    sigmund-By-tZImt0Ms-unsplash
    News

    Steam Bans Games With Crypto and NFT Trading

    Oct 15, 2021
    iStock-1321137095
    News

    NFTs Not Fully Defined Yet, New Coinfund Partner Says

    Oct 15, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Ted cruz
    Bitcoin

    Ted Cruz Says Texas Should Use Bitcoin To Solve Its Power Grid Issues

    Oct 15, 2021
    bitfarms-argentina-crypto-mining
    News

    Crypto Miner Bitfarms Prepares For Big South American Expansion

    Oct 14, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    hashrate-vs-difficulty-web
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Hashrate Surging Ahead Of Oct. 19 Difficulty Adjustment

    Oct 14, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Vladimir_Putin_(2017-07-07)
    Bitcoin

    Putin: Crypto Has 'Value'

    Oct 14, 2021
    mark_cuban
    Ethereum

    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

    Oct 13, 2021