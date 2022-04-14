North Korea's Lazarus Group Might Have Been Behind Axie Infinity's $625 Million Crypto Heist

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department added North Korea's state-owned cybercrime group Lazarus Group to a list of potential hackers behind a $625 million cryptocurrency heist of the Axie Infinity-linked Ronin bridge.

The hack saw more than 173,600 Ether and 25.5 million USD Coin vanish.

The name was added to a list prepared by the Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN). Ronin Network added that the Treasury Department levied sanctions on the crypto address.



“We are still in the process of adding additional security measures before redeploying the Ronin Bridge to mitigate future risk,” the Ronin Network said.

In 2014, the same group was behind the high-profile hack of Sony Pictures.

Since 2018, the North Korean cybercrime outfit has consistently stolen more than $200 million annually in cryptocurrencies, with revenue from these crypto heists going to Pyongyang's programs to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, according to the U.N. Security Council.

Less than a fourth of cryptocurrencies North Korea steals are Bitcoin, with Ether being the most popular crypto the government steals, at roughly 60%, according to Chainalysis.

Other high-profile crypto scams by the Lazarus Group include the 2020 hack on KuCoin and an unnamed cryptocurrency exchange.