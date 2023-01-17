NFT-Facilitated Zoom Calls with Trump Are Now Worth Less Than $25

Former president Donald Trump made a splashy debut in the non-fungible token or NFT space around Christmas, releasing a collection of digital trading cards emblazoned with exaggerated and cartoonish images of Trump. Improbably, his collection, minted on the Ethereum sidechain Polygon, quickly sold out in single day. The digital trading cards, which were originally selling for $99 apiece, have since reached heights of $43,000.

One of the perks touted to investors in Trump’s digital trading card scheme has been a rare opportunity to participate in a 2,000-person Zoom group call with the former president.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

But not many people are interested in the offer, it appears.

The Zoom calls are intended to span up to 20 minutes, with participants being allowed to send questions for Trump prior to the Zoom call, though there is no promise he will respond to any specific questions.

Now, tokenized tickets for the Zoom call are selling well below $25, while other in-person benefits of the NFTs like a dinner with Trump or a meet-and-greet with the former president are still on offer.

Others are reselling their tickets altogether. One NFT investor took to the NFT platform OpenSea to try to resell his Zoom meeting pass for more than $250,000 (around 200 ETH), while another took an NFT ticket for a gala dinner for nearly $70,000 (or 50 ETH).