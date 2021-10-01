October 1, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Subscribe
Blockchain Bank Issuing NFT as Security

Blockchain Bank Issuing NFT as Security

Entoro Capital and Valhil Capital of Houston is billing the offering as the first NFT issued as a security under SEC rules
Author:
Publish date:
Entoro Capital and Valhil Capital of Houston is billing the offering as the first NFT issued as a security under SEC rules

Investment bank and crypto specialist Entoro Capital of Houston has tapped private equity firm Valhil Capital to create an NFT sold as a security, according to marketing documents. 

The plan is to commission Cuban-American artist Rolando Diaz to create a live painting at an Oct. 8 VIP dinner during the Texas Blockchain Summit. Entoro plans to raffle off nine of the 10 minted NFTs based on the painting while Diaz creates the artwork. 

The offering is set to only be available to accredited investors. Valhil Capital, led by Jimmy Vallee, is underwriting the sale, while Entoro is serving as the broker-dealer. 

Diaz's original artwork will be called "Sailing to the Moon," while the NFT version will be known as "Buen Viaje," meaning "good trip" or "good voyage." The issuers plan to offer animated versions of the artwork as part of the NFT package. The painting will also be live-streamed on Youtube. 

Purchasers of the minted NFTs will be subject to a lockup period of one year. After that, they can be sold on the secondary market. 

There's been plenty of demand for such an offering, according to marketing materials prepared for accredited investors. 

"Blockchain-enabled digital art NFTs have exploded in adoption and value in 2021," the materials state. "The market for high-dollar digital collectibles is especially popular. However, prior to this event, there has never been a tokenized piece of art created live that embodied additional rights to receive follow-on NFTs of high-resolution 3D digital animations derived from the original work, to our knowledge."

Entoro is run by Houston-based James Row. Josh Lawler of law firm Zuber Lawler advised on the deal. 

The Texas Blockchain Summit takes place in Austin and features notable attendees, including Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) 

Investment bank and crypto specialist Entoro Capital of Houston has tapped private equity firm Valhil Capital to create an NFT sold as a security, according to marketing documents. 

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

Screen Shot 2021-10-01 at 9.40.21 AM
News

Blockchain Bank Issuing NFT as Security

10 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
Bitcoin

Why Is Bitcoin Pumping Today?

12 minutes ago
alexander-shatov-I4p0FcjDBJI-unsplash
News

TikTok To Launch Creator-Led NFT Collection

19 hours ago
robert-bye-jeF-vyxytb4-unsplash
News

Bank of England Taps PayPal, Google, Visa Execs for Help With CBDC

21 hours ago
Visa
News

Visa Unveils Plan for Interoperability Among Central Bank Digital Currencies

22 hours ago
cynthia-wu-matrixport
News

Matrixport Co-Founder Talks Custody, Growth and Changes In China

22 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 9.18.51 AM
News

OpenSea Active Users Surging Again as More Flock to NFTs

23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
andre-francois-mckenzie-iGYiBhdNTpE-unsplash (2)
News

Billionaire Orlando Bravo: "How Could You Not Love Crypto?"

Sep 29, 2021
1920px-Elon_Musk_(3018710552)
News

Elon Musk: "It Is Not Possible To Destroy Crypto"

Sep 29, 2021