New NFT Marketplace Lands Ronaldinho For Flagship Auction

INFLUXO of Brazil is auctioning off seven NFTs of the two-time FIFA player of the year for its launch

A new NFT creation engine and marketplace has landed Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho for its first auction.

The Rio-based INFLUXO is launching by auctioning off seven NFTS from the Ronaldinho collection, with a starting bid of 20,000 USDT (Tether.) The collective, which is backed by heavy hitters in the Asia blockchain space, is led by CEO Daniel Liu, who is also a partner at INBlockchain.

Ronaldinho, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, said in a statement that "growing up, collecting playing cards of your favorite players was the ultimate badge of honor," adding that NFTs now "open a whole new world where digital assets converge with the real world.

INFLUXO features both an in-house NFT creation arm and its own proprietary wallet, with transactions powered by both the Ethereum and RumSystem blockchains. It features technology from cryptocurrency exchange BigOne.

In addition to Liu, André Figer of Brazilian footballer-specialist sports agency Figer Group serves as a founding partner of INFLUXO. Anndy Lian likewise holds the title of founding partner while maintaining his role as chairman of BigOne Asia.

Winners of the seven Ronaldinho NFT auctions — which feature bids that increase at increments of 10,000 USDT — are set to meet the two-time FIFA player of the year in Dubai next year, as well.

INFLUXO is additionally offering up an undisclosed number of sports card NFTs starting for a flat rate of 299 USDT.