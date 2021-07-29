TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
New NFT Marketplace Lands Ronaldinho For Flagship Auction

New NFT Marketplace Lands Ronaldinho For Flagship Auction

INFLUXO of Brazil is auctioning off seven NFTs of the two-time FIFA player of the year for its launch
Author:
Publish date:
INFLUXO of Brazil is auctioning off seven NFTs of the two-time FIFA player of the year for its launch

A new NFT creation engine and marketplace has landed Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho for its first auction.

The Rio-based INFLUXO is launching by auctioning off seven NFTS from the Ronaldinho collection, with a starting bid of 20,000 USDT (Tether.) The collective, which is backed by heavy hitters in the Asia blockchain space, is led by CEO Daniel Liu, who is also a partner at INBlockchain. 

Ronaldinho, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, said in a statement that "growing up, collecting playing cards of your favorite players was the ultimate badge of honor," adding that NFTs now "open a whole new world where digital assets converge with the real world. 

INFLUXO features both an in-house NFT creation arm and its own proprietary wallet, with transactions powered by both the Ethereum and RumSystem blockchains. It features technology from cryptocurrency exchange BigOne. 

In addition to Liu, André Figer of Brazilian footballer-specialist sports agency Figer Group serves as a founding partner of INFLUXO. Anndy Lian likewise holds the title of founding partner while maintaining his role as chairman of BigOne Asia.  

Winners of the seven Ronaldinho NFT auctions — which feature bids that increase at increments of 10,000 USDT — are set to meet the two-time FIFA player of the year in Dubai next year, as well. 

INFLUXO is additionally offering up an undisclosed number of sports card NFTs starting for a flat rate of 299 USDT.  

A new NFT creation engine and marketplace has landed Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho for its first auction.

The Rio-based INFLUXO is launching by auctioning off seven NFTS from the Ronaldinho collection, with a starting bid of 20,000 USDT (Tether.) The collective, which is backed by heavy hitters in the Asia blockchain space, is led by CEO Daniel Liu, who is also a partner at INBlockchain. 

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

News

New NFT Marketplace Lands Ronaldinho For Flagship Auction

chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash
News

$360m Crypto Hedge Fund Is Opening Back Up To Investors

nft-appraisals-provenance
Ethereum

Next In NFTs: Appraisals and proving provenance

qredo-defi-custody-blockchain-crypto
DeFi

Qredo Says Its DeFi Protocol Solves Wall Street's Biggest Crypto Problems

ProFunds
Bitcoin

ProFunds Announces First Bitcoin Mutual Fund in the U.S.

wireless-network-telcoin-money-transfer
News

Saber Labs raises $7.7M led by Chamath Palihapitya’s Social Capital

image (181)
News

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Vitalik Buterin Making Stoner Cats NFT Show

goldman.ogo
DeFi

Goldman’s New DeFi ETF Has Nothing To Do With DeFi at All

akshay-sadarangani-XGn3oJRtZN0-unsplash
DeFi

Goldman Sachs Files With the SEC To Make a DeFi ETF