Nascar Driver Landon Cassill To Be Paid Entirely in Crypto

Cassill will be paid primarily in Bitcoin and Litecoin and is the first Nascar driver to make such a deal.

In a new 19-race deal with the Voyager crypto brokerage, Landon Cassill will be paid solely in cryptocurrency. The partnership marks the first deal of its kind in Nascar, giving Cassill compensation in a portfolio of assets that is largely comprised of Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Cassill has been involved in the crypto industry for several years and met the Voyager CEO, Steve Ehrlich, at a conference two years ago where Ehrlich first pitched the idea.

Ehrlich said that Cassill shares common interest in cryptocurrency and believes in future adoption.

“Landon Cassill’s focus and determination on the race track translates across everything he does. Landon also shares our vision of widespread crypto adoption, and we’re proud to be the first company to secure a primary NASCAR sponsorship completely with crypto.”

Cassill said that he's been investing in cryptocurrency for years and has seen significant gains helping to be more comfortable with the Voyager deal

“There’s a handful of drivers that are into crypto, but I’m probably one that’s been in it for long enough that’s I’m pretty comfortable with how it works," said Cassill. "Crypto platforms use a lot of social media and community building as marketing. The big companies haven’t done a lot of national ad campaigns, so for Voyager to go after a national ad campaign is a sign that the space is really starting to branch out.”

Cassill said that he may use the crypto in a variety of ways and is not sure if he will hold, use or sell.

“I can trade it out right away before the market changes or hang on to it as the market goes up or goes down, carve out a little bit, pay my bills with it and hold the rest."