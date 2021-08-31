Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Launches NFTs, Plans More Crypto Investment

Osaka has spoken with her agent regarding potential cryptocurrency investment and has already launched a few NFTs.

Defending Wimbledon champion, Naomi Osaka, has expressed interest in cryptocurrency and has now launched her own NFTs with one now valued at $200,000.

The new NFTs are on the NFT marketplace Basic.Space. One of which is up for raffle while the another is currently worth $200,000 after being won in a raffle. A portion of the sales of these NFTs is donated to Athletes For Hope to aid mental health awareness and support.

The tennis star revealed her new investment interest in an interview with Bloomberg where she said that hype around Dogecoin was partially responsible for turning her attention to the cryptocurrency space.

"I was actually just talking with my agent about cryptocurrencies. I know that online, everything is getting bigger. I remember reading about Dogecoin … there’s going to be something new and interesting that’s going to pop up," said Osaka.

The 23-year-old tennis player has already invested in a number of businesses, including the salad chain Sweetgreen and the professional women's soccer team North Carolina Courage.

"As athletes, our career isn’t that long, and so I just like being very smart with it. I like when my agent tells me there’s opportunities. And in a weird way, I like to fail a little bit because it makes you understand what didn’t work and why," said Osaka about investing.

Osaka did not claim to have invested in Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrencies yet, though she and her agent seem to be keeping an eye on the crypto market and industry for opportunities that may arise.



