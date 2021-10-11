    • October 11, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    McDonald’s China Gives Away Over 150 NFTs on Anniversary

    McDonald’s China Gives Away Over 150 NFTs on Anniversary

    NFTs of "Big Mac Rubik's Cube" were distributed to employees and customers to celebrate the chain's anniversary in the Chinese market.
    Author:
    Publish date:


    This month, American fast food chain McDonald’s marked its 31st anniversary in China by gifting 188 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to employees and customers. 

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    The October 8th anniversary saw the release of the "Big Mac Rubik's Cube," a 3D design modeled after McDonald’s new official headquarters in Shanghai, which was unveiled alongside the 188 NFTs. The NFTs were created on the Conflux blockchain network in collaboration with the cryptocurrency development firm Cocafe. Conflux called it “the ultimate example of East meets West.”

    China remains one of the McDonald’s largest markets, home to approximately 3,300 restaurants, with 1,500 more in the works by 2022. The Chinese market constitutes almost a tenth of its global restaurant franchises, generating 5% of sales and 3% of the chain’s profits.

    The move to distribute free NFTs, however, is a curious one in light of China’s recent banning of cryptocurrency and aggressive scrutiny of companies working in the crypto space. In late September, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, Huobi, said it was no longer registering any users in China after Beijing made it illegal to conduct cryptocurrency transactions. Similarly, FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto derivatives exchanges, also relocated to the Bahamas from Hong Kong, following news of China’s ban.

    However, McDonald’s is one of the few Western companies participating in China’s pilot programing for a digital yuan. The chain joins Starbucks and Subway in the trial program in the special district of Xiong’an, China. 

    440px-McDonald's_Golden_Arches.svg
    News

    McDonald’s China Gives Away Over 150 NFTs on Anniversary

    1 hour ago
    joshua-aragon-EaB4Ml7C7fE-unsplash
    DeFi

    Comparing Altcoins: How Do Solana and Others Stack Up To Ethereum?

    Oct 8, 2021
    republic-music-security-nft
    News

    Investment Platform Republic Debuts Music Royalty NFTs

    Oct 8, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    yash-bhargava-_DSvPnCjNCY-unsplash
    News

    Russia Looks to Restrict Crypto Purchases Among Retail Investors

    Oct 7, 2021
    bitcoin-dominance-marketcap-web
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Dominance Fades as Relevant Market Indicator in 2021

    Oct 7, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_211004112430-02-andrew-yang-file
    Bitcoin

    Andrew Yang Announces New Party, Supports Bitcoin

    Oct 7, 2021
    beijing-china-crypto-ban
    News

    China Crypto Ban: Firms In Singapore, Korea Discuss the Impact

    Oct 7, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    executium-r9dG85a7E_U-unsplash (1)
    News

    AMC Theatres to Accept Dogecoin for Payment By Year-End

    Oct 6, 2021
    bitcoin-exchange-balances
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Blasts Through $52,000 Resistance

    Oct 6, 2021