Mastercard Looks To Hire Crypto VP

Mastercard is looking to hire an executive to manage the growth and expansion of its cryptocurrency offerings, a new job posting shows.

A job posting on LinkedIn shows the company is hiring a vice president of digital asset blockchain commercialization. The job description indicates the new hire will be responsible for the expansion of cryptocurrency cards and the overall enablement of digital currencies on their network.

Just days ago on their second quarter earnings call, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said the company has to be in the crypto space because “people are looking for answers.” In the call, MIebach said Mastercard is not only interested in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but also stablecoins and central bank digital currency projects.

Sounds like someone may be coming into some high expectations. Mastercard did not immediately return a request for further comment.

Crypto-enabled credit cards have exploded in popularity over the last year, though according to Mastercard's competition, VISA, that may be waning.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, VISA CFO Vasant Prabhu said its cards processed more than $1 billion in transactions in the second quarter of 2021, but that activity cooled in June.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run and Cool Cats currently valued at more than $500 USD.