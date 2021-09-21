FOX Hiring Community Manager For "Masked Singer" NFT Project

Fox Corporation (FOX) is seeking a community manager as it gets closer to unveiling some of the goods behind its $100-million NFT project, Blockchain Creative Labs.

It foreshadows the first move by FOX to expose some of its existing content to crypto and NFTs.

FOX posted the job advertisement on LinkedIn this week in collaboration with their Blockchain Creative Labs banner, announcing they were seeking someone to manage a community around its show “The Masked Singer”.

“One of the first products of this collaboration is to bring NFT-powered content to major Fox shows in an entirely new format, linking the show with NFT-powered experiences and online communities,” the job posting states. “We’re looking for people to join us and reimagine the impact of some of the largest and most popular shows on television.”

Community managers have become key roles in the NFT space, often acting as the chief liaison between projects and the public. The hire of such a position is generally an indication that a project is getting close to launch, several project managers told Crypto Investor.

FOX did not respond for further comment at the time of this writing.

Blockchain Creative Labs also announced this spring it will curate an animated show by “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon, "Krapopolis", entirely on the blockchain. It has competition from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who launched their Stoner Cats animated series project this summer to much fanfare (and controversy.)

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run, Robotos and the Adam Bomb Gang currently valued at more than $500 USD.