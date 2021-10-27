    • October 27, 2021
    Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Partner With Voyager Crypto Broker
    Publish date:

    Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Partner With Voyager Crypto Broker

    Voyager will also receive the naming rights to the Mavs NBA 2k League team's official venue.
    Author:

    Voyager, a publicly-traded crypto platform in the U.S., has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to help make crypto more accessible and to engage fans through promotions.

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    The deal makes Voyager the team's first cryptocurrency brokerage partner. The press release states that Voyager and the Mavericks will "work to make cryptocurrency more accessible through educational and community programs, global activations, and fan engagement promotions."

    Voyager will now also receive naming rights to the Mavs Gaming Hub, the official venue for the Mavs NBA 2k League team. 

    The owner of the Mavs, Mark Cuban, said that the team is excited to partner with Voyager and that cryptocurrency is changing how business and finance work. 

    "The Mavs are proud to welcome Voyager to the Dallas Mavericks family," said Cuban. "Crypto assets and applications are changing how business and personal finance are done. We believe our partnership with Voyager will allow Mavs and NBA fans to learn more about Voyager and how they can earn more from Voyagers' platform than from traditional financial applications."

    The Co-founder and CEO of Voyager, Steve Ehrlich, said that they too are excited for the partnership and that it gives them the chance to educate a larger audience.

    "We could not be more excited to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to make crypto more accessible for all," said Ehrlich. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to educate people all over the world on ways to use crypto in their everyday lives. We want to help people learn alternate ways to grow their wealth to achieve true financial freedom and build intergenerational wealth through crypto. We found a great partner to do this with in the Mavs and their owner, Mark Cuban, who is already deeply involved in the space."

