Volatility Vet Latest to Launch Crypto Hedge Fund Firm

Jake Weinig, an ex-Goldman Sachs trader who most recently ran now-shuttered hedge fund firm Malachite Capital, has formed a new firm to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum derivatives.

A longtime equity derivatives trader is staging a crypto comeback.

Jake Weinig started trading two crypto hedge fund vehicles via his Iceberg Capital Group with an undisclosed sum of day-one capital on July 1.

The first, Iceberg Bitcoin Income Fund, aims to utilize options on Bitcoin — and also Ethereum — to crank out risk-adjusted returns that are not designed to “capture the extreme upside,” Weinig told Crypto Investor.

Weinig has been trading personal crypto money for some time and said that he became intrigued with exchanges such as LedgerX that facilitate trades of Bitcoin options.

"Crypto in general has a tremendous amount of price inefficiencies, Weinig said. "The derivatives world was just that on steroids."

That vehicle maintains a long-bias and also trades underlying cryptocurrencies, in addition to the options plays, in an effort to generate alpha via price discrepancies. Weinig, a longtime Goldman Sachs trader, most recently headed up Malachite Capital, a volatility-focused hedge fund firm that unwound as those markets roiled amidst the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Weinig and his team at Malachite ran about $600 million of assets under management when the firm called it quits.

Iceberg, however, appears to be attracting some limited-partner eyeballs due to Weinig’s deep experience trading derivatives markets. Joining Weinig on the day-one team: former Societe Generale stock-options trader Forrest Denton, who holds the title of head of research for the firm.

Iceberg is so named, Weinig said, because some 90% of an average iceberg lies below the surface — which he deems a fitting analogy to crypto markets. To that end, Iceberg’s second fund, Iceberg Crypto Opportunities Fund, takes an opportunistic approach to investing in cryptos outside of large market caps like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Decentralized finance (defi) is a big focus for the fund, with recent winners including investments in the Solana and Luna protocols.

“I think that’s the next wave,” Weinig said. “It’s going to be tremendously focused on alternative coins.”

Up next for Iceberg, which is headquartered in the Bahamas, but has an office in New York: hiring a couple of analysts to vet crypto investments as the funds scale and gather assets.