Lack of Crypto Regulations Hampers Search for Do Kwon, Co-Founder of Terraform Labs

This month, South Korean prosecutors confirmed that the co-founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, was in an undisclosed location after exiting Singapore and transiting in Dubai. The founder's whereabouts have been the subject of feverish scrutiny, particularly from investors seeking to recoup their losses amid growing financial tumult in crypto markets.

Kwon oversaw the dramatic collapse of the Terra-Luna algorithmic stablecoins this spring, wiping out $60 billion in investor holdings. Many have engaged in an online hunt to locate the fugitive, who maintains he is not hiding from authorities, including an Interpol Red Notice that was issued earlier this fall.

Fighting rumors he was on the lam, Kwon has gone on record saying that he is simply protecting himself by not revealing where he is. Still, Kwon has posted humorous jabs at the red notice, saying that Interpol hadn't sent an official notice to his home - though no one knows where that quite is.

Although Kwon's company was headquartered in Singapore, officials no longer believe the fugitive is in the jurisdiction and may have moved on to other geographies.

Kwon recently appeared on the crypto podcast the Unchained, where he was evasive about his location and told journalist Laura Shin that he was not able to disclose his geography because of threats to his physical security.

On the podcast, the Terraform Labs co-founder also labeled his previous social media shitposting as "cringe."

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The lack of clear regulations around cryptocurrency has also presented another challenge, according to Bloomberg: prosecutors are facing difficulty navigating how to charge Terraform Labs and its employees for the crypto wipeout earlier this year. Recently, an unnamed employee faced the prospect of detention in South Korea for violating the South Korean Capital Markets Act, but the request to detain him was rejected due to a lack of clarity about whether the individual did, in fact, breach the act. Prosecutors are still working on the case and hoping to levy the charge, but it remains to be seen how it will shake out.