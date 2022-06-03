Johnny Depp NFTs Increase in Popularity After Defamation Lawsuit

This week, after a court awarded $15 million in defamation damages to Johnny Depp at the conclusion of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial, the Hollywood actor saw a massive spike in sales of a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of his artwork.

"For Johnny Depp there has always been art," the NFT collection wrote. "While his acting skills are obviously the foundation of his fame, the recent reception to his music with Hollywood Vampires has encouraged him, and emboldened him, to share his art."

Launched this January, the "Never Fear Truth" collection features nearly 4,000 NFTs depicting artwork Depp labels at the nexus of pop and street art, reusing pop culture images of prominent figures in our media ecosystem like Heath Ledger, Hunter S. Thompson, Tim Burton, Liz Taylor, Lily-Rose Depp, Al Pacino, and River Phoenix. Each NFT is valued at almost $1,000 apiece, though the little-known collection only gained prominence as Depp's name made waves after the trial.

“In this first public exposure of Johnny's art, he has focused on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person,” reads a description of the NFT collection. “Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

More than 600 of the NFTs in his collection are images of Depp.

Depp joins other celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Ice-T in making NFTs for fans.