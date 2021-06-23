Antivirus Pioneer, Crypto Devotee John McAfee, 75, Found Dead

He was set to be extradited to the U.S. to face federal tax evasion charges

Antivirus and cybersecurity software creator John McAfee, 75, has been found dead in his Barcelona prison cell after the Spanish high court approved his extradition to the U.S. on charges of tax evasion.

Indications are that he died by suicide, according to the Catalan justice department, which confirmed reports of McAfee’s death that appeared in El Mundo newspaper, which is based in Spain.

McAfee was arrested and has been in jail since Oct. 6 on charges of tax evasion which were pending in a Tennessee federal court.

The indictment claims that "McAfee earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary."

In the last tweet sent from his account on June 16, McAfee said that the U.S. believes he had "hidden crypto," denied that was the case and concluded: "I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing."

The cryptocurrency community has been sharing condolences and anecdotes about McAfee on Twitter after the news broke, including crypto investor and podcaster Anthony Pompliano.