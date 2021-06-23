TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Antivirus Pioneer, Crypto Devotee John McAfee, 75, Found Dead

Antivirus Pioneer, Crypto Devotee John McAfee, 75, Found Dead

He was set to be extradited to the U.S. to face federal tax evasion charges
Author:
Publish date:
He was set to be extradited to the U.S. to face federal tax evasion charges

Antivirus and cybersecurity software creator John McAfee, 75, has been found dead in his Barcelona prison cell after the Spanish high court approved his extradition to the U.S. on charges of tax evasion.

Indications are that he died by suicide, according to the Catalan justice department, which confirmed reports of McAfee’s death that appeared in El Mundo newspaper, which is based in Spain. 

McAfee was arrested and has been in jail since Oct. 6 on charges of tax evasion which were pending in a Tennessee federal court

The indictment claims that "McAfee earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary."

In the last tweet sent from his account on June 16, McAfee said that the U.S. believes he had "hidden crypto," denied that was the case and concluded: "I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing."

The cryptocurrency community has been sharing condolences and anecdotes about McAfee on Twitter after the news broke, including crypto investor and podcaster Anthony Pompliano.

hamish-weir-unsplash-john-mcafee
News

Antivirus Pioneer, Crypto Devotee John McAfee, 75, Found Dead

vania-shows-N1I6IgDOGJs-unsplash
News

NFT Market Needs A Reset, NFTGenius CEO Says

ftxnewlogo
News

FTX Partners With MLB in the Leagues First Crypto Sponsorship

cathiewood
News

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest Load up on Bitcoin and Coinbase During Dip

thought-catalog-I0TDRP0fj6Y-unsplash (2)
Bitcoin

How Greed and a Lack of Education Caused Bitcoin To Crash

IMAGE_Coinme_Coinme Mobile App 2
Bitcoin

Coinme raises $10M led by Digital Currency Group

TS
News

Dapper Labs Taps Disney Vet for NBA Top Shot GM

blackrock
News

Is BlackRock Looking To Build a Blockchain?

Craig Salm
Bitcoin

Grayscale Exec: 'Regulation Is What Differentiates Us'