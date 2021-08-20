Prop Trader Jane Street Latest Wall Street Firm to Trade Crypto

The reclusive quant shop is known for its market-making functions

Jane Street, the quantitative proprietary trading firm and market-maker where crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried cut his teeth, is trading at least one cryptocurrency strategy in-house, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The move is the latest development for a growing list of legacy Wall Street traders starting to dabble in cryptocurrencies. Jane Street declined to comment. The sources were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive business dealings.

The New York-based Jane Street, which runs billions of dollars of prop-capital, has a reputation as one of the savviest and most secretive proprietary trading firms on the street. A select number of its in-house traders have been developing and investing a crypto arbitrage strategy that is designed to profit from price dislocations between exchanges located around the world.

Word is other strategies are in the works, too. It’s possible, in fact, that Jane Street has already deployed money to additional crypto strategies, one of the sources said.

“On one hand, who isn’t on the street trading crypto by now?” one of the sources said. “On the other hand, it’s Jane Street. That still means something.”

Other notable asset managers investing in or looking to make a jump into the crypto space include Bain Capital, Balyasny Asset Management, Boothbay Fund Management, Millennium Management, Point72 Asset Management and Soros Fund Management.

Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX, worked as a Jane Street trader in his first job, from 2014 to 2017. Jane Street did not trade cryptocurrency while Bankman-Fried was there.