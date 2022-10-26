IRS to Target Crypto Investors Who Fail to Report Crypto Transactions

Crypto investors have long feared the taxman and Uncle Sam's cudgel, and that's bound to get worse as the IRS authorizes the government to go after American citizens who engaged in crypto transactions they failed to report to the IRS.

“Taxpayers are required to truthfully report their tax liabilities on their returns, and liabilities that arise from cryptocurrency transactions are not exempt," attorney Damian Williams said.

Earlier this year, the IRS was permitted to issue a "John Doe summons" to authorize New York-based M.Y. Safra Bank to hand over a list of customers who failed to disclose their crypto transactions – and probably didn't pay taxes on those transactions.

"Based on its recent experiences with cryptocurrencies, the IRS has strong reason to believe that many virtual currency transactions are not being properly reported on tax returns," the government said.

The IRS is targeting customers of a crypto broker called SFOX, which relied on M.Y. Safra Bank services during their transactions.

By law, U.S. citizens are mandated to report gains and losses from crypto holdings to the IRS each year, but the federal government said there are serious "deficiencies" in getting people to follow through. However, IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig pointed out that the government had several tools at its disposal to catch individuals who are failing to pay their taxes.

Crypto taxation, while novel, is increasingly rearing its head in jurisdictions around the world. According to crypto analysis firm Coincub, the top five worst locations for crypto taxes are Belgium, where 2017 rules levy a whopping 33% tax on crypto investments, followed by Iceland, Israel, the Philippines and Japan.

The U.S. is also noteworthy for its capital gains taxes on crypto, which can rise to 20% if the crypto is held for longer than a year. For crypto held less than a year, the rate of taxation roughly corresponds to an individual's income tax bracket, ranging from 10% to 37%.