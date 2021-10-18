    • October 18, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Interactive Brokers Adds Crypto Trading for Financial Advisors
    Updated:
    Original:

    Interactive Brokers Adds Crypto Trading for Financial Advisors

    RIAs can now manage a clients whole portfolio, including crypto, through one interface.
    Author:

    Interactive Brokers Group has announced that it is introducing cryptocurrency trading for registered financial advisors (RIAs). RIAs will now be able to custody and trade a variety of cryptocurrencies for their clients.

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    Clients of RIAs using the platform will have access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

    The announcement claims that RIAs will be able to manage all of a client's portfolio, ranging from stocks and ETFs to crypto, through a single screen on one unified platform. The trading and custodial services at Interactive Brokers will be provided by the Paxos Trust Company, a crypto company that offers an exchange, tokenization services, settlement, custody and more. 

    Steve Sanders, the EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said that cryptocurrency has become a common component of a well-diversified portfolio and that the company wishes to provide RIAs with all the tools they need to be successful. 

    “Allocating a small percentage of assets to cryptocurrency as part of a well-diversified portfolio has steadily become more commonplace, and advisors may wish to recommend cryptocurrency to their clients,” said Sanders. 

    “Adding cryptocurrency trading underscores our ongoing dedication to providing advisors with the investment products and tools they need to successfully manage client portfolios and grow their businesses.”

    The retail brokerage side of Interactive Brokers has offered cryptocurrency trading through Paxos for some time and has just now added the ability for RIAs using its platform. 

    Interactive_Brokers-Logo.wine
    News

    Interactive Brokers Adds Crypto Trading for Financial Advisors

    just now
    sigmund-By-tZImt0Ms-unsplash
    News

    Steam Bans Games With Crypto and NFT Trading

    Oct 15, 2021
    iStock-1321137095
    News

    NFTs Not Fully Defined Yet, New Coinfund Partner Says

    Oct 15, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Ted cruz
    Bitcoin

    Ted Cruz Says Texas Should Use Bitcoin To Solve Its Power Grid Issues

    Oct 15, 2021
    bitfarms-argentina-crypto-mining
    News

    Crypto Miner Bitfarms Prepares For Big South American Expansion

    Oct 14, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    hashrate-vs-difficulty-web
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Hashrate Surging Ahead Of Oct. 19 Difficulty Adjustment

    Oct 14, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Vladimir_Putin_(2017-07-07)
    Bitcoin

    Putin: Crypto Has 'Value'

    Oct 14, 2021
    mark_cuban
    Ethereum

    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

    Oct 13, 2021
    iStock-1321137095
    News

    ViacomCBS Partners With RECUR To Build New NFT Platform

    Oct 13, 2021