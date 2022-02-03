India Regulates Crypto With A 30% Crypto Tax

On Tuesday, India's finance minister announced that the country will levy a 30% tax on income from cryptocurrencies, effectively placing virtual assets in India's highest tax band, on par with tax rates for gambling.

For many Indian crypto investors, however, the news of a steep tax rate came as good news — it indicated that their government had removed some of the regulatory ambiguity around cryptocurrencies and was no longer mulling an all-out ban.

India's crypto market is estimated to stand at $5.37 billion, or 400 billion rupees, and the country is home to as many as 20 million cryptocurrency investors, Reuters reports.

While pointing out the popularity of virtual currencies in the South Asian country, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman this week said that the government was moving to a 30% tax rate: "I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 percent."

He also said the government would not offer a deduction for losses from the sale of cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Moreover, anyone who receives crypto as a gift would still be taxed at a 30% rate.

The founder of WazirX, one of the country's largest crypto exchanges, said India was effectively legalizing crypto by embracing the heavy tax.

This was echoed by other crypto entrepreneurs: “A 30 percent tax on income from virtual digital assets, while high, is a positive step as it legitimizes cryptocurrencies," Avinash Shekhar, CEO of crypto platform ZebPay, told Indian media.

"The budget is forward-looking and inspirational. It has touched key points that'll help us create modern, powerful, digital, and sustained growth … taxation of virtual digital assets or crypto is a step in the right direction. It gives much-needed clarity and confidence to the industry," CoinDCX tweeted.

WazirX's Nischal Shetty, however, pointed out that the rate of taxation for NFTs was still ambiguous, with a lack of clarity around whether the Indian government would tax NFT traders or the artists creating the digital collectibles.

In the past, the Reserve Bank of India had repeatedly issued warnings about the link between cryptocurrency and price volatility, money-laundering, and terror financing. The government is currently formulating cryptocurrency legislation that will first need to go through India's Cabinet before it is reviewed by parliamentarians.

Although New Delhi still has not granted digital currencies status as legal tender, it plans to announce its own digital rupee in April.