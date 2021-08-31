iHeartRadio Will Give A Million Free NFTs to Promote Las Vegas Music Festival

The partnership with OneOf will see the release of a million official NFT "poker chips."

iHeartRadio is partnering with NFT platform OneOf to distribute up to a million free NFT tokens to promote September’s iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, according to CoinTelegraph.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The NFT “poker chips” will be available on OneOf, a new platform for musicians that relies on the Tezos blockchain, every day until September 14. Users who amass an entire set of tokens will receive a special limited edition NFT from digital artist Cory Van Lew, best-known for collaborating with Mike Tyson on his NFT collection, and may win tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021 on September 17 and 18.

In recent months, NFTs have exploded in popularity in the art and music world, with NFT sales already climbing to $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021.

“Our goal is to make NFTs accessible to the everyday fans, regardless of economic or technical backgrounds,” OneOf co-founder CEO Lin Dai said in a statement. “Our technology makes affordable and environmentally-friendly NFTs possible for music artists and fans, and we are excited to launch our platform fulfilling that promise to the music fans, with 1 million free NFTs in partnership with iHeart, a powerhouse in music.”

iHeartRadio marks the next large company to jump into the NFT craze following the likes of Budweiser, Visa, Nike and many others. NFT sales have exploded this summer with leading marketplaces like Opensea generating over $3.2 billion in trading volume in the last 30 days alone.