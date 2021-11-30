Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Subscribe
    Crypto Exchange Huobi Launching First Fund of Funds
    Publish date:

    Crypto Exchange Huobi Launching First Fund of Funds

    The vehicle will invest in crypto hedge fund managers, sources say
    Author:

    The vehicle will invest in crypto hedge fund managers, sources say

    Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is laying the groundwork for its first fund-of-funds, according to two people familiar with the matter.

    The fund-of-funds vehicle would invest predominantly in outside portfolio managers running liquid hedge fund strategies, the sources said. But it appears possible it could invest in venture capital-style plays, as well.

    A spokesperson for Huobi declined to comment. It’s not clear whether the strategy would fall under the purview of Huobi Global or its venture capital affiliate, Huobi Ventures.

    It’s not clear when the fund-of-funds would launch, but one of the sources said the exchange has been putting feelers in the market going as far back as two years ago. One possibility is that the fund of funds would launch as soon as Jan. 1.

    The effort, in any case, seems to be gathering serious momentum. Both sources pegged the vehicle’s estimated fundraise at about $100 million -- which would make it one of the larger crypto hedge fund of funds in the space.

    Existing players, including Galaxy Fund Management, have been backing venture capital crypto managers with larger slugs of capital at the fund level. In Galaxy’s case, this came largely through the firm’s June acquisition of Vision Hill.

    But funds that back crypto hedge fund managers are harder to come by. Part of the reason: there are still relatively few actively managed hedge fund strategies in the space.

    Sources were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive business dealings.

    Huobi’s investor relations team has been making overtures to institutional investors in recent months in a bid to drum up funding for the venture.

    The exchange is the world’s sixth-largest by volume. It recently pulled out of China, following other exchanges after a regulatory crackdown.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is laying the groundwork for its first fund-of-funds, according to two people familiar with the matter.

    The fund-of-funds vehicle would invest predominantly in outside portfolio managers running liquid hedge fund strategies, the sources said. But it appears possible it could invest in venture capital-style plays, as well.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

    nasa-Q1p7bh3SHj8-unsplash (1)
    News

    Crypto Exchange Huobi Launching First Fund of Funds

    just now
    Member Exclusive
    898px-Hillary_Clinton_by_Gage_Skidmore_4_(cropped)
    News

    Hillary Clinton: Regulating Crypto Necessary to Stop Chinese and Russian Manipulation

    Nov 25, 2021
    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash (1)
    News

    Boothbay Vet Launching Crypto Hedge Fund Firm

    Nov 23, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    carl-raw-m3hn2Kn5Bns-unsplash
    DeFi

    Investment in Blockchain Gaming Explodes

    Nov 17, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    breno-assis-r3WAWU5Fi5Q-unsplash
    News

    Mortgages Hit The Blockchain as NFTs

    Nov 17, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Staples_Center_2012
    News

    Staples Center in LA to Become Crypto.com Arena

    Nov 17, 2021
    nasa-Q1p7bh3SHj8-unsplash (1)
    News

    Startup Taps Growing Stablecoin Demand

    Nov 17, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash
    News

    Hedge Fund Graticule Launching First Crypto Vehicle

    Nov 16, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    1920px-Mark_Cuban_(32495947427)
    News

    Using Blockchain, Mark Cuban Buys $50,000 in Carbon Offsets Every 10 Days

    Nov 16, 2021