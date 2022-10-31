How Crypto Super PACs are Turbocharging the U.S. Midterms with Attack Ads

The midterm elections are heating up, and crypto super PACs (political action committees) are playing a key role in some races around the country. In June, a new crypto super PAC called Crypto Freedom PAC registered and quickly began mobilizing more than $4 million for campaign ads and other ways to prop up pro-crypto candidates across America. While roughly half of its funding, or $2.2 million, has gone toward opposing Republican candidates, the super PAC has also been targeting Independent candidates in Utah.

It's important to remember that super PACs do not face restrictions on how much money they raise, since they do not directly give money to candidates or political parties. This often means they can inject a large sum of money in ads without being directly tied to a candidate.

But who's funding the mysterious Crypto Freedom PAC? It's allied with the conservative, anti-tax Club for Growth, and one of the largest donors is the billionaire Jeffrey Yass, a political mega-donor and co-founder of the Susquehanna International Group, a trading and tech firm headquartered in Pennsylvania. In the 2022 midterms, Yass and his wife became the country's fifth-biggest donors, sitting directly behind another crypto heavyweight: Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of crypto exchange FTX. Among the issues Yass supports are fighting taxation and critical race theory, while supporting charter schools.

This summer, Yass donated 100 Bitcoin, equivalent to nearly $2 million dollars at the time, to Crypto Freedom PAC. This was the largest Bitcoin political donation in the country's history.

The PAC went on to bankroll a number of ads, including one supporting pro-crypto Republican candidate Blake Masters, a protégé of businessman Peter Thiel. Masters is running for senator of Arizona with the support of former president Trump.

One of the first ads the super PAC ran was against Masters' Republican opponent Jim Lamon, claiming he took money from Chinese companies in one of his businesses. "There's nothing wrong with making money – unless the currencies change color," the ad blasted.

Recently, the group has also funded an attack ad against Evan McMullin, an Independent candidate for senator in Utah, claiming the outwardly Independent candidate has been siding with Democrats.

It's not clear how much influence these ads might have, but in tight races, they are something to watch closely. And with the crypto industry pumping more than $80 million in Washington, it's clear the crypto industry is increasingly a big spender in elections – and it is now competing with the energy, healthcare, and tech industries for greater influence over policy.

This article originally appeared in the Crypto Investor newsletter.