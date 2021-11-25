Hillary Clinton: Regulating Crypto Necessary to Stop Chinese and Russian Manipulation

During an interview with MSNBC TV host Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, politician HIllary Clinton argued that crypto markets were in strong need of regulation to prevent Russian, Chinese, and other foreign manipulation.

“There’s one other thing that’s on the horizon, which people are only beginning to pay attention to, and that’s the need to regulate the cryptocurrency market," Clinton said on the program. “Imagine the combination of social media, the amassing of even larger sums of money through the control of certain cryptocurrency chains."

“We’re looking at not only states such as China, Russia, or others manipulating technology of all kinds to their advantage," Clinton added. "We’re looking at non-state actors, either in concert with states or on their own destabilizing countries, destabilizing the dollar as the reserve currency.”

This echoed Clinton's previous statements at Bloomberg's New Economy Forum on Nov. 19, where the former Secretary of State said that Russia could use non-state actors and crypto to "weaken" the United States, destabilize nations, and undermine currencies like the dollar. She had recommended that countries give greater attention to how cryptos were being used. “With his oligarchic coteri, [Putin] has utilized many non-state actors to personal as well as nationalistic goals, and I think that’s going to become a greater and greater threat,” Clinton had said at the forum.

Although the former presidential candidate had called cryptocurrencies an “interesting” technology, she had reiterated the potential negative impact on the U.S. and similar nations — “perhaps starting with small ones, but going much larger.”