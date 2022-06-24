Skip to main content
Harmony's Horizon Bridge Hacked for $100 Million

Harmony's Horizon Bridge Hacked for $100 Million

News of the hack sent Harmony's ONE token sliding by more than 10%.

News of the hack sent Harmony's ONE token sliding by more than 10%.

On Thursday, crypto firm Harmony's blockchain bridge, known as Horizon, announced that it was hacked for $100 million, becoming the latest major hack of a blockchain bridge in recent months.

Hackers have increasingly exploited the security vulnerabilities of blockchain bridges, which enable users to transfer their digital assets across different blockchains. Harmony's Horizon hack follows on the heels of other high-profile attacks on blockchain bridges, including Axie Infinity's Ronin bridge, which saw $600 million of crypto disappear this past March, and Wormhole, which lost $320 million in a criminal heist in February.

Horizon's Harmony bridge allows transfers of tokens between the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain. Harmony also operates another blockchain bridge for Bitcoin, which it says was not impacted by the hack.

Harmony disclosed that a single account was behind the attack. Harmony did not specify how hackers breached their system, but said it was working with the FBI and other forensic specialists at cybersecurity companies to investigate the hack.

Horizon bridge relies on a “multisig” wallet, which allows transactions to be conducted with just two signatures, a vulnerability that could have been exploited by hackers.

It is common for hacks to compromise private keys to access a crypto wallet.

"We have begun working with national authorities and forensic specialists to identify the culprit and retrieve the stolen funds,” Harmony Tweeted.

"Its funds and assets stored on decentralized vaults are safe at this time," Harmony added, pointing out that it had stopped deposits and withdrawals on the bridge and informed crypto exchanges of the hack.

Stolen tokens include Wrapped Ethereum, AAVE, SUSHI, DAI, Tether, and USD Coin.

Decentralized finance has been roiled by hacks of blockchain bridges, and experts warn that this trend may accelerate, given the pivotal role that bridges play in moving large pools of assets: "[Bridges are a] tempting target for hackers,” Jess Symington, research lead at blockchain analysis firm Elliptic told CNBC. “In order for individuals to use bridges to move their funds, assets are locked on one blockchain and unlocked, or minted, on another. As a result, these services hold large volumes of crypto-assets.”

News of the hack sent Harmony's ONE token sliding by more than 10%.

AdobeStock_487606894
News

Harmony's Horizon Bridge Hacked for $100 Million

By Sabrina Toppa6 minutes ago
AdobeStock_448821641
DeFi

National Hockey League Plans to Launch Digital Collectibles Marketplace and NFT Collection

By Sabrina ToppaJun 23, 2022
bitcoin-dominance-vs-market-cap
Bitcoin

Binance.US Drops Spot Bitcoin Trading Fees

By Sabrina ToppaJun 22, 2022
AdobeStock_218147731
News

Tether to Unveil New Stablecoin Pegged to British Pound

By Sabrina ToppaJun 22, 2022
AdobeStock_504573601 (1)
News

South Korea Blocks Terraform Staff from Leaving the Country

By Sabrina ToppaJun 21, 2022
AdobeStock_480688311 (2)
News

McKinsey: Metaverse Will Reach $5 Trillion by 2030

By Sabrina ToppaJun 21, 2022
AdobeStock_237323398
News

Bybit Cuts Staff Amid Crypto Market Slump

By Sabrina ToppaJun 20, 2022
AdobeStock_510950713_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Celsius Says It Is Working on 'Stabilizing Liquidity' And 'It Will Take Time'

By Sabrina ToppaJun 20, 2022
saturday-night-live-elon-musk
News

Elon Musk Sued for Promoting a 'Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme'

By Sabrina ToppaJun 16, 2022