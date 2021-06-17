TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Guggenheim CIO: 'Crypto as a Paradigm Is the Future'

Guggenheim CIO: 'Crypto as a Paradigm Is the Future'

In a series of tweets Scott Minerd said that crypto is the paradigm of the future but that it will continue to see volatility.
Author:
Publish date:
In a series of tweets Scott Minerd said that crypto is the paradigm of the future but that it will continue to see volatility.

Scott Minerd, the CIO of Guggenheim Partners which manages over $270 billion, said that, while crypto is a volatile asset, it is the paradigm of the future.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

"Crypto will continue to be volatile, but as a paradigm it is the future," said Minerd in a tweet

Minerd had a series of tweets related to the global payments system, the Federal Reserve, inflation and cryptocurrency. 

He noted that the potential for an attack on our payments infrastructure is one of the largest external threats to the financial system as a whole.

"The possibility of an attack on the global payments system is one of the biggest exogenous risks to the stability of the financial system."

Minerd said that he is actually positive about inflation and that the shrinking workforce, slowing birthrate and adoption of technology will end up being deflationary.

"Why am I so sanguine about #inflation? 3 words: Demographics, debt, and technology. Our shrinking workforce, slowing birthrate, rising debt loads, and adoption of technology that improves economic productivity (which increased during the pandemic) are all deflationary."

He also said that Guggenheim has seen no evidence that inflation is contributing to increases in prices and that the bond bull market is over. 

"We have seen no evidence that the current spike in #inflation is a secular rise in prices. And we have seen no evidence that the great #bond bull market that started over 30 years ago is over."

This story is developing.

scottminerd
News

Guggenheim CIO: 'Crypto as a Paradigm Is the Future'

nascar-cup-las-vegas-2017-landon-cassill-front-row-motorsports-ford-5857754
News

Nascar Driver Landon Cassill To Be Paid Entirely in Crypto

crypto-cfpb-complaints
Bitcoin

CFPB Crypto Complaints Have Soared Through Bull Market

kraken-social
News

Kraken Crypto Exchange Looks To Go Public in 2022

Screen Shot 2021-06-16 at 8.22.29 AM
Ethereum

No, The NFT Market Isn't Dead. Here's Why.

nphresize
Bitcoin

Neil Patrick Harris Was an Early Bitcoin Investor

alan_howard
News

Billionaire Founder of Brevan Howard Hedge Fund Moving Into Crypto

pawel-czerwinski-SOiSsilz3Eg-unsplash
News

Uber, Coinbase Vets Building Next Gen Social Tokens For Creators

lummis laser eyes
News

Commodities Vet Raising Capital to Trade Crypto Derivatives - sources