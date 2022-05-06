Gucci Plans to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

Luxury fashion house Gucci has announced that it will accept crypto payments in the U.S. later this May, allowing customers to pay in popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

The new payment options will be unveiled in flagship stores across the U.S., from Los Angeles to New York City. After the initial rollout, the high-end luxury brand plans to make it available across all stores in the United States.

Gucci customers who hope to pay via cryptocurrencies will receive an email from the company with a QR code. That QR code will then be possible to use with a crypto wallet.

Two countries in the world already accept Bitcoin as legal tender — El Salvador and the Central African Republic. As crypto adoption becomes more mainstream, an increasing number of brands are enabling crypto payments at stores. Today, the virtual assets are already accepted by Starbucks, Microsoft, and AT&T, and other leading brands that are hoping to ride the crypto wave.

Even outside America, Pizza Hut customers in Venezuela can use Bitcoin to pay for a slice of pizza. Likewise, Gap, GameStop, and JCPenney have set up ways to pay for goods with cryptocurrencies.

Earlier last month, Americans also gained the ability to pay taxes, electricity bills, and even mortgages via cryptocurrency.