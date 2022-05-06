Skip to main content
Gucci Plans to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

Gucci Plans to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

The new payment options will be unveiled in flagship stores across the U.S., from Los Angeles to New York City.

The new payment options will be unveiled in flagship stores across the U.S., from Los Angeles to New York City.

Luxury fashion house Gucci has announced that it will accept crypto payments in the U.S. later this May, allowing customers to pay in popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

The new payment options will be unveiled in flagship stores across the U.S., from Los Angeles to New York City. After the initial rollout, the high-end luxury brand plans to make it available across all stores in the United States.

Gucci customers who hope to pay via cryptocurrencies will receive an email from the company with a QR code. That QR code will then be possible to use with a crypto wallet.

Two countries in the world already accept Bitcoin as legal tender — El Salvador and the Central African Republic. As crypto adoption becomes more mainstream, an increasing number of brands are enabling crypto payments at stores. Today, the virtual assets are already accepted by Starbucks, Microsoft, and AT&T, and other leading brands that are hoping to ride the crypto wave.

Even outside America, Pizza Hut customers in Venezuela can use Bitcoin to pay for a slice of pizza. Likewise, Gap, GameStop, and JCPenney have set up ways to pay for goods with cryptocurrencies.

Earlier last month, Americans also gained the ability to pay taxes, electricity bills, and even mortgages via cryptocurrency.

AdobeStock_283015448_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Gucci Plans to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

By Sabrina Toppajust now
AdobeStock_395858731
News

Uzbekistan Offers Tax Incentives and Cheaper Electricity Rates for Crypto Miners Using Renewables

By Sabrina Toppa44 minutes ago
AdobeStock_475576033_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Binance Joins Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Bid with $500 Million Investment

By Sabrina Toppa22 hours ago
coinbase logo
Ethereum

Coinbase's NFT Marketplace Opens Up to the Public

By Sabrina ToppaMay 4, 2022
AdobeStock_475576033_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Binance Gets Approved to Run A Crypto Exchange in France

By Sabrina ToppaMay 4, 2022
AdobeStock_478081643_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

Elon Musk's Twitter Profile Picture Changes to Bored Apes Collage

By Sabrina ToppaMay 4, 2022
AdobeStock_28166771
News

Securities and Exchange Commission Nearly Doubles Crypto Staff to Fight Crypto Fraud and Crimes

By Sabrina ToppaMay 3, 2022
AdobeStock_394789689_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Algorand Becomes Official Sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar

By Sabrina ToppaMay 3, 2022
coinbase logo
News

Coinbase’s NFT Marketplace Posts Lackluster Performance During First Week

By Sabrina ToppaMay 2, 2022