Grayscale Becomes First NFL Team Sponsor in New Partnership With the NY Giants

Grayscale Investments, the largest cryptocurrency asset manager in the world, has partnered with the New York Giants to become the first crypto sponsor of an NFL team.

A press release revealed that the company formed an exclusive deal that "reflects both Grayscale and the Giants commitment to supporting the New York metro area, home to Grayscale’s headquarters."

Grayscales CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, said that the partnership is important due to the company's roots in New York.

“Our partnership with the Giants is incredibly meaningful because our roots are in New York. We’re excited to partner with such a forward-thinking franchise, to work together on philanthropic initiatives, and to continue to support the New York metropolitan community.”

The New York Giants Chief Commercial Officer, Pete Guelli, said that the team is excited about the partnership and that the partnership could help the team to navigate the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

“We are excited to partner with Grayscale, who are innovative leaders in the digital currency market. During our extensive evaluation of the space, we determined that we not only wanted a partner that understood the value of aligning with the Giants brand, but also could guide us in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

Guelli continued, saying "Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market but also has the institutional knowledge and network of partners that we can access as crypto continues to evolve.”

Guelli's comments signaled a potential interest from the team in cryptocurrency going forward. Grayscale will now begin hosting educational seminars on cryptocurrencies for Giants personnel.

