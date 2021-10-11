Google Partners With Bakkt Crypto Exchange

Bakkt, a digital asset marketplace and wallet provider, has partnered with Google. The partnership will allow Bakkt users to connect their Bakkt crypto cards to Google Pay.

Bakkt will now be using Google Cloud as its main cloud provider. The crypto company also plans to begin creating new analytics tools with AI, machine learning and geolocation to gather data on customer behavior.

This will "provide Bakkt consumers with expanded loyalty redemption options while providing Bakkt partners with valuable consumer behavior patterns powered by Google Cloud infrastructure."

Bakkt's CEO, Gavin Michael, said that this partnership shows just how strong a position Bakkt has in the digital asset marketplace.

"This partnership is a testament to Bakkt’s strong position in the digital asset marketplace, to empower consumers to enjoy their digital assets in a real-time, secure, reliable manner,” said Michael. “Additionally, partnering with Google Cloud will enable us to continue to build a best-in-class, innovative platform that can undoubtedly scale to meet the needs of millions of users.”

The Google Cloud President of North America, Kirsten Kliphouse, said that Google Cloud has helped to accelerate digital commerce and that the company is proud to help Bakkt scale its solutions.

“Google Cloud has been at the forefront of accelerating digital commerce, powering many retailers and merchants,” said Kliphouse. “We are proud to help Bakkt accelerate and scale the availability of their innovative solutions, powered by our technologies.”