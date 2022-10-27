Google and Department of Justice Reach Agreement on Lost Crypto Exchange Data

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Google has committed to bolstering its legal process compliance program to speed up subpoena and search warrant requests, after the loss of data on a Russian crypto exchange that was shut down in 2017.

In 2016, Google received a request from the Department of Justice (DoJ) to hand over data on BTC-e, a crypto exchange headquartered in Russia whose staff were later arrested for more than $4 billion of money laundering. Under the Stored Communications Act (SCA), Google was required to comply with the search warrant request. However, an appellate court declared that search warrants issued under the SCA did not apply to data stored outside America. Google thus only assisted the Department with data stored in the US and tried to "create new tools that would prevent the data from being repatriated," according to the DoJ.

In 2017 and 2018, a lawsuit moved forward about whether Google had to comply with requests for data stored overseas, a matter which was ultimately ruled on by Congress in 2018: "Congress clarified that the SCA does indeed reach data that U.S. providers choose to store overseas," the DoJ said.

However, in a blow to the DoJ's case, the data they were seeking from the warrant was "lost" due to the time taken to determine if it could be sent to the government.

Now, hoping to prevent similar data loss fiascos from extended litigation and Google's policies on the geography of data retention, Google has agreed to ameliorate the company's legal process compliance program to speed up requests.

According to the Department's Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., the goal is to "facilitate criminal investigations" and bring "offenders to justice."

“This agreement will help to ensure that, moving forward, Google will maintain the technical capability and resources necessary to comply with lawful warrants and orders, such as the one at issue in this case, that are critical to federal criminal investigations.”